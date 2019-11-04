PBS’ Debut on YouTube TV Delayed

SAN BRUNO, Calif.—YouTube TV subscribers will have to wait a little longer to gain access to their local PBS channels on the vMVPD, as YouTube TV and PBS have announced a delay in the rollout.

In a post from Cord Cutters News, there were reports that PBS and PBS Kids channels would be made available on YouTube TV by today, Nov. 4, but a tweet from Twin Cities PBS said the plans have now shifted to some time before the end of the year.

“PBS and YouTube TV have jointly decided to delay the launch for a few more weeks with a target prior to 2020,” the tweet read. “Everyone wants the best experience for viewers; therefore some final testing is still being rolled out.”

