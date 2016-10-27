PBS SoCal Moves to L.A., Taps Centralcast as Hub

LOS ANGELES—PBS SoCal KOCE is one the move, picking up shop from its Huntington Beach, Calif., location and heading to Los Angeles in mid-November. The station will move its master control systems and signal transmission line to a shared site in the Sawtelle district of L.A., and centralized master control facility Centralcast LLC will serve as the station’s central hub.

Centralcast will provide PBS SoCal with automation services, content recording, storage, synchronization of traffic data, signal monitoring and a consolidated traffic system. The station will also receive satellite equipment and space for the station’s microwave dish for line-of-sight microwave signal transmission as part of the move.

According to PBS SoCal President and CEO Andrew Russell, this move “expands our footprint across the region and strengthens our operations.”