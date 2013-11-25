PBS Series 'The Aviators' Chooses Sachtler Support

SHELTON, CONN.— Devin Lund, director of photography for “The Aviators” on PBS, and his crew have put together a flexible production kit that includes Sony EX3, EX5 and the Canon 5D.



Lund’s Sachtler tripod systems also play a major role. He uses SpeedLock 75 CF legs and FSB-8 heads. The quick releases all match, so the crew doesn’t have to go hunting for a specific tripod or tools and hardware to change the release plate.



“Any camera can go on any tripod, any slider can go on any tripod. We’re not constantly looking around for a tripod of a different size,” he said.



The same Sachtler fluid heads are mounted on slider or jib arms.



Most of the footage is shot outdoors, and Lund finds himself constantly changing lenses and other accessories.



“The camera package weight’s always changing, and I just make my small counterbalance adjustments and get right back to shooting,” Lund said.