PBS offers better quality for American viewers with Ericsson

PBS, the U.S. public broadcasting network, has selected a content distribution system from Ericsson to feed more HD content to its member stations across the United States and its territories.

The landmark swap-out sees PBS transition from MPEG-2 to MPEG-4 AVC. The move enables nearly 360 public TV stations in the U.S. to receive a wide variety of popular content by delivering more HD programming, providing a richer, more enhanced viewing experience to the American TV audience.

Ericsson has provided PBS with an MPEG-4 AVC distribution system to feed content to members with full redundancy. The system comprises the Ericsson Video Processor Chassis with EN8190 MPEG-4 AVC HD and EN8130 MPEG-4 AVC SD encoders, CE-XH40 Contribution Encoders, Ericsson MX8400 System Multiplexers, RX8200 receivers and RX8252 transcoders, and nCompass Control management system. A team of Ericsson engineers will also provide system installation and training, as well as post-deployment support to PBS.