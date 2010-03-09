PBS “NewsHour Extra” Receives $300,000 Grant

WASHINGTON: The PBS NewsHour Extra announced today that it has received a $300,000 grant from Corp. for Public Broadcasting for the Student Reporting Lab, a new journalism project in six schools throughout the country.



“The project will examine how broadband connectivity, open-source platforms, and public media can help to produce an informed and engaged public,” the NewsHour announcement said. The project runs from February 2010 to January 2011. NewsHour journalists will provide footage, sources and industry mentors for the Student Reporting Lab.



Over the course of the project, students will develop and report on three topics, using video, blogs and podcasts to showcase their final products. Final reports will be featured on the NewsHour Web site, YouTube and other venues.

