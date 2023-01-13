Parks: Roku-Branded TV Launch Highlights Accelerated Move to Smart TVs

DALLAS—Over the past seven years, U.S. households with broadband subscriptions have increased ownership of smart TVs from 38% to 63%, illustrating the trend towards TVs with integrated operating systems and away from peripherals.

That’s according to the latest research from Parks Associates, which released its OTT Video Market Tracker at CES 2023 last week. The report highlights how companies like Roku and others have transformed the role of the TV in the home by marrying entertainment with connected home functions. Roku announced at CES 2023 it would manufacture its own line of smart TVs this year, and many companies showed off new TV technologies.

(Read also: Sharp Plans to Enter U.S. Smart TV Market With New Sets Based on Roku's New 'OLED Reference Design')

"Smart TVs are part of the modern home; this device will be a key element of an integrated whole-home entertainment vision going forward," said Elizabeth Parks , President, Parks Associates. "New applications and integration are bringing together the smart home and entertainment ecosystems to further monetize its user base and have more control of the data in the home."

Parks Associates research shows 87% of U.S. Internet households have at least one streaming service. At CES, many companies announced new smart TVs and seek to leverage the operating system as much as the hardware for future applications. TV manufacturers and tech giants, such as Amazon, Apple, Google, and Samsung, are building smart home controls into the TV, transforming this device into a home control platform.

Parks notes that the trend will only accelerate. “Connected device owners now have an average of 16 connected devices in the home, and the desire for a single access control point is at the top of their wants,” the researcher said.