Paramount+ Launches Live Streaming of UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

NEW YORK—Paramount+ has announced that it will feature a number of UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying matches throughout 2021 and 2022 featuring select national teams from Europe.

The matches are part of a push by Paramount+ to be a leading destination for U.S. soccer fans with plans to offer more than 2,000 live matches each year.

Paramount+ will feature 15 UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying matches between September and November, with additional matches to be announced in 2022. Of the initial 15 matches, six matches will include the England Women’s National Team, and four matches will feature the German Women’s National Team.

A total of 11 UEFA national teams will qualify for the 2023 FIFA World Cup with Group Stage play beginning Thursday, Sept. 16 and running through September 2022, followed by playoffs in October 2022. UEFA national teams represented seven of the eight quarter finalists at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, including semifinalists England and quarterfinalists Germany.

In addition to UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, Paramount+ will also feature Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifying action beginning in November 2021 and the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, which serves as FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers for the Asian Football Confederation beginning in January 2022.

Paramount+’s extensive portfolio of soccer properties includes UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Youth League; UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying competition; NWSL; The Women’s Cup; Concacaf national team competitions (Men’s World Cup Qualifiers, Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, Men’s Nations League and Women’s Nations League); Italy’s Serie A and Coppa Italia; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol; Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A; the Scottish Professional Football League (cinch Premiership, cinch Championship and Premier Sports Cup); and Asian Football Confederation competitions (AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar, AFC Champions League, AFC Women’s Asian Cup and AFC Asian Cup).