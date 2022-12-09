Paramount+ Launches In Germany, Austria, And Switzerland

BERLIN—Paramount+ has launched in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria with thousands of hours of entertainment. The debut of Paramount Global’s streaming service follows the Dec. 1 launch in France and caps off a year of global expansion with the service now live in 45 markets.

To celebrate its latest launch, Paramount rolled out its iconic Blue Carpet at the UCI Luxe in Berlin for a launch party with a host of global and local stars, the company reported.

The streaming service provides a broad slate for the whole family, spanning new and exclusive Paramount+ originals, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from Paramount's brands and production studios, including CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Showtime and the Smithsonian Channel.

It is also the home of a selection of new blockbuster films following their theatrical and home entertainment releases, including "Top Gun: Maverick," which will arrive on the service on December 22nd.

Paramount+ is investing in local content and talent, with an large language of German originals.

"There is no doubt 2022 has been the year of global expansion for Paramount+,” Marco Nobili, EVP and International GM of Paramount+, commented. “With the latest launch in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, and France last week, we are now streaming in key markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Australia and soon in India. With our unbeatable content offering to entertain the entire family, deployed across such a vast footprint, we are well-positioned to continue our momentum in 2023."

Paramount+ in Germany, Switzerland and Austria is available online at https://paramountplus.de , on mobile devices and a wide range of connected TV devices via distribution through Apple, Amazon, Google, Samsung, Roku and more.

Users will be able to sign up at the price of € 7.99 or CHF 12 after a 7-day trial period. Paramount+ also launched on Sky platforms in Germany and Austria on December 8. Through this agreement, Sky subscribers with Sky Cinema will have access to Paramount+ content at no additional cost, and the Paramount+ app will launch on Sky Q.

In French-speaking Switzerland, Paramount+ will be exclusively distributed via Canal+ as part of the offers CANAL+ Famille, CANAL+ Ciné Séries and CANAL+ La Totale.