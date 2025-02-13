YouTube TV Likely To Drop Paramount Channels Today

Paramount Global launched the “Keep Paramount” website to tell its side of its carriage dispute with YouTube TV.

A carriage dispute between YouTube TV and Paramount could come to a head today (Feb. 13), with the virtual pay TV provider threatening to pull all of the programmer’s channels—including local CBS stations.

On Wednesday, virtual multichannel video programming distributor YouTube TV said in a blog post that despite what it called “good faith” negotiations with Paramount, two sides had not yet reached a carriage deal.

Overnight, YouTube TV sent a notice to subscribers, warning of the potential action.

“With YouTube TV, our goal is to offer you the content you love, delivered the way you want it,” the company said. “To make this happen, we enter into agreements with network partners to make their content available on YouTube TV. As such, we’ve been negotiating with Paramount to reach a fair agreement that allows us to keep their channels, including CBS, on YouTube TV without compromising the value of our service. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to reach an agreement.

“On February 13, 2025, all Paramount channels will likely become unavailable on YouTube TV,” the statement continued. “If this happens, this will impact previous Library recordings from these channels, Paramount content in the Entertainment Plus package, and add-on services like Paramount+ with Showtime and BET+. Should Paramount content become unavailable, we will continue to update our Help Center with the latest.”

YouTube TV offered some respite to subscribers, promising refunds if the channels are pulled.

“It’s our goal to restore Paramount content to YouTube TV, but if we do not come to an agreement and their content is unavailable for an extended period of time, we'll offer our YouTube TV subscribers an $8 credit,“ YouTube TV said. “You can still watch Paramount shows and movies by signing up for their streaming service, Paramount+, starting at $7.99/month.”

Paramount’s cable channels include BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, CBS Sports Network, Paramount Network, CMT, Nick Jr., Smithsonian Channel, TV Land and VH1.

All CBS local affiliates could be dropped, as well as another 10 other stations that are part of the CBS News and Stations division, including:

Atlanta (WUPA)

Boston (WSBK)

Dallas-Fort Worth (KTXA)

New York (WLNY)

Philadelphia (WPSG)

Pittsburgh (WPCW)

Sacramento (KMAX)

San Francisco (KPYX)

Seattle (KSTW)

Tampa Bay (WTOG)

Paramount said negotiations have been unfair.

“YouTube TV is attempting to pressure Paramount to agree to one-sided terms, and these nonmarket demands may lead to an avoidable loss of Paramount’s networks on YouTube TV, in addition to the removal of Paramount+ and BET+ from YouTube’s Primetime Channels, on February 13,” a Paramount spokesperson said.

Paramount has launched a website (keepparamount.com) to keep subscribers informed.

Paramount is amid a merger with movie studio Skydance, an $8 billion deal announced last summer. YouTube TV, which launched in 2017 with a monthly subscription of $35, has since more than doubled its fee, currently at $83 per month.