Paralympics Reach Worldwide Audiences with AJA

Grass Valley, Calif.—AJA Video Systems, a manufacturer of professional video interface and conversion solutions, worked again with the International Paralympic Committee to help bring international audiences coverage of the 2012 Paralympic games online.



According to the company, 12 AJA Ki Pro Racks with assorted KiStor Drive module sizes, several Mini-Converters, two Io HDs, a KONA card, two KUMOs and a KUMO CP were used by IPC to record, edit and broadcast multiple feeds from the Olympic Broadcast Service on six Paralympic.org channels and six video streams on ParalympicSportTV.



“We know a large number of people are interested in the games, but aren’t able to watch them on TV,” said Jochen Farber, independent broadcast consultant, IPC.



Under Farber, the IPC team chose AJA to record, transfer and archive 10 feeds from sporting venues to its video server, an Apple ProRes 422. Using AJA Mini-Converters, they gathered signals for mixing in the master control and removed the incoming international audio to replace it with new commentary, mix it and then re-embed it to add mixed sound to two of its channels. Using the Hi5-3D, the IPC team ran cables from their master control back to the commentary station so that the announcers could monitor the feed in real time.



By the end of the 2012 Paralympic Games, according to AJA, the IPC team broadcast an estimated 700 hours of coverage including live-streaming, editing, portraits, interviews and a highlights program that aired online twice daily. Three of the channels on Paralympic.org include interactive components so viewers can watch and choose statistics, all linked to the live video stream.