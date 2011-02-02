Panel examines impact of digital acquisition on post in North Hollywood

Digital acquisition and its impact on post production will be the featured topic at today’s Hollywood Post Alliance lunch at the Beverly Garland Holiday Inn in North Hollywood, CA.

Hosted by the alliance’s Sales Career Resource Group (SCRG), the panel, titled “Digital Acqui$ition: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly,” will include Garrett Smith, vice president of production technology at Paramount Pictures; Larry Chernoff, CEO of MTI Film; Michael Cioni CEO of Lightiron Digital; and David Cummins, digital media supervisor for the film "127 Hours." Phil Squyres, senior vice president of technical operations/TV at Sony Pictures TV will serve as moderator.

"Our panelists will explore the topic of digital acquisition from a business development standpoint, so that facility owners and sales executive can better understand how it will affect their relationships with their clients and their bottom lines," said SCRG Chairman Seth Hallen.

Topics to be covered include when post actually starts, opportunities and pitfalls, what has changed in the last year and what’s next.