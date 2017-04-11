Panasonic’s VariCam Go to Choice for hsc.tv

NEWARK, N.J.—When it comes to the question of what camera hsc.tv will use for some of its high-profile productions, the answer recently has been Panasonic’s line of VariCam cameras. The series of cameras has been used to cover events like Grand Slam Tennis, the Masters golf tournament and a New York Yankees feature for ESPN, TruTV promos and footage for “The View.”

The stock room at hsc.tv is filled with the VariCam 35 4K cinema camera and two VariCam HS high-speed 2/32 cameras. The production company also recently brought in the VariCam LT 4K cinema camcorder.

Among the features hsc.tv uses with the VariCams are the 35mm sensor, its dual native ISOs of 800/5000 and the ability to shoot in slo-mo and regular speed simultaneously. In addition, the VariCam 35 and HS cameras are able to share two recorders.