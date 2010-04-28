Panasonic's 3D Blu-ray Player to Include DivX Plus



Panasonic announced this week in Osaka, Japan, that it plans to incorporate DivX Plus HD playback technology in all its next-gen Blu-ray players, including its 3D units.



DivX Inc. is a digital media company that launched its proprietary DivX Plus HD certification program in early 2009, enabling consumer electronics devices to support the latest version of its video technology based on the H.264 standard. (Integrated circuit manufacturers Sigma Designs and Trident Microsystems were the first licensees to have signed agreements for DivX Plus HD certification.)



The DivX Plus HD codec using the MKV container was devised to provide a more realistic cinematic video experience — notably with 1080p (Blu-ray) content.



Panasonic said its new Blu-ray players would be backwards-compatible and support all previous DivX formats. To the great pleasure of Hollywood studios, DivX technology is very security-conscious, and has been deployed by several broadband and PPV film sites for dedicated proprietary distribution.



Panasonic's upcoming 1080p 3D Blu-ray player (DMP-BDT300) will be the first company product to receive DivX Plus HD Certification, according to sister publication TWICE.



