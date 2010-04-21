Panasonic unveils AG-AF100 AVCCAM HD camcorder

Panasonic unveiled the AG-AF100 AVCCAM HD professional micro 4/3in video camcorder optimized for HD video recording at the 2010 NAB Show. Scheduled to ship by the end of 2010, the AG-AF100 is intended for the video and film production communities.

It delivers shallow depth of field and the wider field of view of a large imager with the flexibility and cost advantages of using professional-quality, industry-standard micro 4/3in lenses, filters and adapters. The full 1080 and 720 production camera offers native 1080/24p recording, support for variable frame rates, professional audio capabilities and compatibility with SDHC and SDXC media.

The design of the AF100’s micro 4/3in sensor affords depth of field and field of view similar to that of 35mm movie cameras in a less expensive camera body. Equipped with an interchangeable lens mount, the AF100 can use an array of low-cost still camera lenses as well as film-style lenses with fixed focal lengths and primes.