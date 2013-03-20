Panasonic Unveils 2/3-inch 3 MOS P2 Camera Among NAB Debutantes

NEW YORK – Panasonic today announced its first 2/3-inch, 3 MOS P2 camera as part of the company NAB Show preview. Other debutantes scheduled to take the stage at the April 6-11 event in Las Vegas include a half-rack recorder, microP2 cards, firmware upgrades, AVC-Ultra plug-ins for Avid, integrated LiveU uplink capability and new partnerships and initiatives.



The new shoulder-mount AJ-PX5000G represents Panasonic’s first 2/3-inch, 3-MOS camera, and its first to feature native AVC-Ultra and built-in microP2 card slots. The PX5000 features 720p and 1080p/i recording, and is the first P2 camcorder that will record in full-resolution,10-bit 1080/60p (in AVC-Intra100). AVC-LongG is standard.



Panasonic said the PX5000G will have optional AVC-Intra200, which, at twice the bit rate per frame of AVC-Intra100 is virtually lossless, the company said. High-res AVC-Proxy is also available as an option.



The PX5000G’s three 2.2M pixel MOS sensors deliver a horizontal resolution of 1000 TV lines, and sensitivity of F12 over 60i, the vendor said. It accommodates a variety of interchangeable lenses, and can record in AVC-LongG and AVC-Intra100/50, with optional recording in DVCPRO HD, DVCPRO50, DVCPRO and DV; the unit is 50 Hz and 59.94 Hz switchable for worldwide use.



Additional options include wireless metadata input and variable frame rates. The PX5000G features wireless and wired connectivity with Wi-Fi, USB and Gigabit Ethernet, including wireless control of key camera functions from a smart phone. In addition, an option will support operational integration with live video uplink transmitter devices from partners, LiveU, AVIWEST, Streambox and TVU Networks.



Weighing just over eight pounds, the PX5000G is the first P2 HD camcorder with built-in slots for the company’s new microP2 cards, which have an SD card from factor. The PX5000G has two microP2 slots and two standard P2 card slots, as well as an SD card slot for proxy/metadata recording.



The camcorder will be equipped with chromatic aberration compensation to maximize lens performance; dynamic range stretch function to help compensate for wide variations in lighting; and a highly accurate flash band detection and compensation algorithm that minimizes this effect. The PX5000G is said to deliver seven-mode gamma selection and extensive digital image settings.



Features include a smart user interface that permits accessibility to the camera’s functions from an LCD display on the side of the camera; a 16:9, 3.5-inch, 920,000-dot resolution LCD color viewfinder, which doubles as a LCD monitor when open; a simplified waveform and vectorscope; a 10-pin remote terminal enabling remote camera operation; and an optional camera studio system.



Professional interfaces include MON out (can be set to output HD-SDI), HDMI out, HD/SD-SDI in/out, 3G-SDI out, genlock in for multi-camera operation, timecode in/out, USB 3.0 (host) and a two-channel UniSlot compatible wireless receiver. The PX5000 has two XLR audio inputs, and records up to four channels of 48kHz, 24-bit audio in AVC-Intra formats (16-bit in AVC-LongG, DVCPRO HD, DVCPRO and DV).



Standard features include scan reverse for use with a cinema lens adaptor; digital zoom function for 2x and 4x close-ups; variable shutter speed from 1/12 to 1/2000 sec plus synchro scan; and a four-position (Clear, 1/4 ND, 1/16 ND, 1/64 ND) optical neutral density filter wheel.



The PX5000G will be available this fall, with a suggested list price of under $28,000.



