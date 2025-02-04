Panasonic To Ship New 4K 60p 10-Bit Camcorders In March

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic next month will release new 4K 60p 10-bit professional camcorder models, including the AG-CX20, HC-X1200 and HC-X2100 for video production, broadcast and distribution applications.

The compact, lightweight camcorders feature a 25-millimeter wide-angle lens and 24 times optical zoom, as well as many improvements over past models that are beneficial in video production, Panasonic said.

They include:

Improved, high-resolution OLED viewfinder with 1,770 dots and larger eyecups.

USB-C port, replacing the USB port, with the ability to provide power to the camcorder.

Low-bit rate recording mode (via next firmware update) for FHD MP4 recording, with support for 28 Megabits per second (50p/59.94p), 24 Mbps (23.98p) and 20 Mbps (25p/29.97p).

Improved low-speed zoom that is about 2.8 times slower than the previous model.

Added shooting guideline display to enable users to check composition and horizontality.

Enhanced network functionality with support for Wi-Fi 5 GHz (except for the HC-X1200) and USB tethering (available only on the AG-CX20 and HD-X2100).

Improved operability via the dedicated HC-ROP app (except for the HC-X1200) with support for live view function.

The integrated lens offers an optical 24 times zoom that ranges from 25 mm wide-angle to 600 mm telephoto. The i.ZOOM achieves 32 times at 4K mode and 48 times at FHD mode. The 4-Drive Lens System drives the four lens groups independently, thus achieving the optical 24 times zoom and compact body size, it said.

Two manual rings are provided, one for focusing and the other for zoom or iris operation. ND Filters can be selected from 1/4, 1/16, 1/64 and Clear, while glass is used as a countermeasure against scorching from sunlight condensation, Panasonic said.

Superior focusing speed, stability and tracking performance for both 4K and Full High Definition (FHD) are achieved via Face Detection AF/AE together with the precise focus lens drive. Face Detection AF/AE provides precise focusing and sufficient exposure for subjects. Subject tracking with color recognition can be activated by touching the LCD panel, Panasonic said.

In addition to OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), Electronic Image Stabilization operates to detect and correct handshake in 5 axes, including rotational blurring. This provides strong correction under unstable conditions, such as low-angle and high-angle shooting. The Ball O.I.S. System reduces friction on the drive section, achieving delicate correction even for small-amplitude handshakes, the company said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The camcorders support a variety of bit rates and formats, including 4:2:2 10-bit internal recording with a maximum of 29.97p in UHD and 59.94p in FHD. When set for 10-bit recording, the camcorder delivers 4K 60p 4:2:2 10-bit HDMI output, enabling high-image-quality capture with an external recorder. HEVC recording (LongGOP/10-bit 4:2:0/MOV) is also supported for recording UHD 59.94p at a high bit rate of 200 Mbps, the company said.

The new camcorder models will be available via Panasonic’s channel partners in early March.

More information is available on the company’s website.