Panasonic Take P2 to Games, Outer Space

John Baisley discusses how Panasonic camcorders will document the ISS in 3D.

That Panasonic is committed to its P2 recording system was evident at the NAB Show debut for P2 HD cameras, decks, drives and archiving software.



At its press conference, John Baisley, executive vice president of Panasonic Solutions Co., reported that 200,000 P2 HD solid-state products have shipped worldwide.



New products at the show included the AG-3DP1 3D twin-lens P2 HD shoulder-mount camcorder, AG-HPX250 P2 HD handheld camcorder, and two handheld AVCCAM HD camcorders—the AG-AC160 and AG-AC130.



Under the banner "Extraordinary Performance for the Real World," Baisley showcased some of Panasonic's real-world users, including NASA, which is using AG-3DA1 3D camcorders, BT-3DL2550 3D LCD monitors and Toughbook laptops to document the final Space Shuttle flight, mission to the International Space Station scheduled for June. NASA astronauts will use the 3DA1 to document the ISS in 3D.



Other customers highlighted by Baisley included the London 2012 Olympic Games, NFL Films and Sinclair Broadcast Group.



Panasonic also highlighted tools that facilitate P2 HD and AVCHD workflows, including the AVCCAM Importer plug-in, AJ-SF110 video ingest software and AJ-SF100 Linear Tape-Open (LTO) archive software.




