Panasonic shows 4/3in camcorder to European market at IBC

At IBC, Panasonic demonstrated a working version of its new AG-AF101 video camera — a professional HD camera that takes interchangeable lenses and comes equipped with a four-thirds MOS image sensor. The company is positing it as an alternative to DSLR cameras.

First shown at NAB last April, the AG-AF101 will come to market in Europe in December. Optimized for HD video recording, the large image sensor on the camera enables professional users to achieve cinema-like wide-angle footage with a shallow depth of field.

Panasonic promises the look and feel of 35mm film, but without all the compromises that come from shooting on DSLRs. It allows filmmakers and video professionals to achieve a cinematic look without having to resort to using add-on lens adapters, or trying to work around the shortcomings of using a still camera for a video application.

The AF101 uses a micro four-thirds digital single lens or cinematic lenses such as prime lens with a conversion adaptor, as well as professional audio input (XLR). It can record video in full HD (1080i/p)/720p formats including 1080/24p native mode with full HD variable frame rate (VFR) function.

The video can be recorded on larger capacity SDXC memory cards in professional high-quality PH mode (up to 24Mb/s). Two SD card slots allow relay recording from one SD (SD/SDHC/SDXC) card to another to give recording capacity of up to 12 hours in PH mode or 48 hours in HE mode.

The camera recorder is equipped with an HD-SDI output and two input channels of audio (XLR with 48V phantom power). A time code recording feature is also available to deal with professional video operations.