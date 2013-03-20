Panasonic Introduces AVC-Ultra Plug-ins for Avid

NEW YORK –– Panasonic has announced AVC-Ultra plug-ins for Avid Media Composer 6.5, both Mac and Windows versions.



Avid and Panasonic have been collaborating since 2004 to achieve seamless file-based workflows encompassing the evolution of the P2 format. The latest Avid software development kit facilitates comprehensive workflow tools for the AVC-Ultra codec family, including AVC-Proxy, AVC-Intra and AVC-LongG.



Panasonic’s AVC-Ultra offers 10-bit, 4:2:2 recording in full HD. AVC-Proxy encodes are made in parallel with higher bandwidth production formats, enabling efficient offline editing, at bit-rates from 3.5 Mb down to 800 kb per second. AVC-Intra currently provides fully integrated production, with native workflow from a camcorder, to near-line and offline editing, to final broadcast, transmission and mastering. AVC-LongG offers 10-bit, 4:2:2 sampled recording in a much smaller file size, according to Panasonic.



The new AVC-Ultra plug-ins include:



Description

Model No.

Feature

Release month

List price

Software Key

AJ-PS001

AVC-Proxy Re-link

June 2013

$199

Software Key

AJ-PS002

AVC-Intra Export

June 2013

$149

Software Key

AJ-PS003

AVC-LongG Export

October 2013

$149

Software Key

AJ-Ps004

AVC-LongG Import

October 2013

$99



AJ-PS001 activates the AVC-Proxy Re-Link feature, which allows the user to import AVC-Proxy and edit natively; edit sequences are re-linked to corresponding high-res clips automatically. AJ-PS002 activates the AVC-Intra Export feature, which allows the user to export AVC-Intra 100/50 clips. The AJ-PS002 will export from either a P2 card or a specified folder in the hard drive, and supports spanned clips. It also includes DV to DVCPRO HD import and export, and AVC-Intra 100/50 import capability.



The AJ-PS001 and AJ-PS002 plug-ins will be available in June 2013 at suggested list prices of $199 and $149 respectively. The plug-in software will be downloadable from the Panasonic web site in June, and will come with a 30-day free trial period.



AJ-PS003 activates AVC-LongG Export, with a choice of file sizes up to 50Mbps. AJ-PS004 activates AVC-LongG Import, which allows the user to import P2 AVC-LongG clips and edit them natively on the timeline, enabling seamless integration between AVC-Ultra camcorders and Avid Media Composer.



The AJ-PS003 and AJ-PS004 plug-ins will be available in October 2013 at suggested list prices of $149 and $99 respectively. The plug-in software will be downloadable from the Panasonic web site in June, and also will come with a 30-day free trial period.





