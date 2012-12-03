Panasonic HD Studio Camera Available in December

SECAUCUS, N.J.: Panasonic will ship its new AK-HC3800 studio camera system this month. The line features three high-sensitivity 2/3 type 2.2-mega pixel informational technology charge coupled device sensors and a 38-bit digital signal processor with 16-bit A/D converter.



This compact camera is intended for applications including chromatic aberration compensation, comprehensive scene file settings and implementation of Panasonic’s exclusive dynamic range stretch. The AK-HCU200 camera control unit, in combination with the AK-HRP200G remote operation panel, delivers uncompressed video and control via optical fiber. IP control will also be supported with a free firmware upgrade scheduled for release before NAB 2013. A 7” LCD studio viewfinder, the AK-HVF70G, completes the basic system for high-quality studio and electronic field production image acquisition.



The AK-HC3800 studio camera achieves a sensitivity of F11 at 59.94Hz (2,000 lx) and an S/N ratio of 60dB. High definition formats can be enabled for worldwide use at 1080/59.94i and 1080/50i. The 16-bit A/D and 38-bit DSP incorporate spatial offset technology, and a transfer system provides a high-resolution picture with less moiré and a vertical smear level less than -130dB. Output of 720/59.94p video will also be supported.



The camera’s DRS function reduces the blocked shadows and blown highlights, and its CAC function compensates for chromatic aberration at the lens periphery. The head and main body are ergonomically-designed and provide an unobstructed view to the camera operator’s right-hand side. The HC3800 is equipped with the Film Rec Gamma function, adapted from the company’s VariCam HD camera models, as well as a scan reverse function for cinema lens adaptors. It also features an internal digital extender (x2 magnification).



The AK-HCU200 camera control unit is rack-mountable and has two HD/SD-SDI OUT channels, as well as two HD/SD-SDI OUT channels that can be used in conjunction with the picture monitor outs. For return video inputs, the CCU is equipped with two HD/SDSDI channels and one analog composite video (VBS) channel. A down converter is also incorporated and an aspect ratio of an HD/SD-SDI OUT can be selected from letterbox, crop or squeeze. Embedded audio is supported for HD/SD-SDI output, and prompter input is provided.



The AK-HCU200 and the AK-HC3500 can be connected via SMPTE 311 hybrid fiber cable over a distance of up to 1000 meters to provide uncompressed video, control and camera power.



The AK-HRP200 remote operation panel provides control of the HC3800. Scene, user and lens files can be stored on SD-HC memory cards. The HRP200 and HCU200 connect via optional serial cables at a distance of up to 50 meters, but the firmware upgrade will add IP control communication.



The AK-HVF70 7” color LCD compact studio viewfinder delivers native SWVGA (1,024 x 600 pixels) panel resolution and is equipped with dedicated controls for contrast, brightness and peaking adjustment, as well as user selectable controls. The compact electronic view finder features a function that highlights the edges of an object in red to help with focus, and a “pixel-to-pixel” function, which allows the selected video to be displayed without resizing.



