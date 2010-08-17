Panasonic Develops Consumer 3D Camera



Panasonic has announced that it is releasing what it terms “the world’s first 3D camcorder for consumers.” The device is known as the model HDC-SDT750, and allows users to create true-to-life three-dimensional images by simply attaching a 3D conversion lens. The camcorder is slated to appear on dealers’ shelves in Japan on Aug. 20, with a rollout in other countries expected by the fall.



The HDC-SDT750 is based around Panasonic’s 3MOS sensor system and records in 1080/60p (NTSC). The unit also operates in a 50 field PAL mode. It features also features the company’s HYBRID O.I.S. (optical stabilization system) for steady shots without a tripod. It operates as a standard HD camcorder when used without the special conversion lens.



