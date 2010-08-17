Trending

Panasonic Develops Consumer 3D Camera


Panasonic has announced that it is releasing what it terms “the world’s first 3D camcorder for consumers.” The device is known as the model HDC-SDT750, and allows users to create true-to-life three-dimensional images by simply attaching a 3D conversion lens. The camcorder is slated to appear on dealers’ shelves in Japan on Aug. 20, with a rollout in other countries expected by the fall.

The HDC-SDT750 is based around Panasonic’s 3MOS sensor system and records in 1080/60p (NTSC). The unit also operates in a 50 field PAL mode. It features also features the company’s HYBRID O.I.S. (optical stabilization system) for steady shots without a tripod. It operates as a standard HD camcorder when used without the special conversion lens.