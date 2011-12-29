Panasonic Debuts AV-HS410 Multiformat Live Switcher



SECAUCUS, N.J.: Panasonic recently rolled out the AV-HS410, a new HD/SD “smart” switcher that is the most powerful and easiest to use in its class. Building on the worldwide success of its predecessor, the AV-HS400A, the HS410 incorporates a host of new features, including a built-in high-resolution screen, video clip stores with timeline editing, effects memory preview, and for the first time in any Panasonic professional video product, an API and SDK for the creation of custom plug-in applications.



The HS410 comes in at a 19-inch rack width, has nine signal inputs expandable to 13, a seven-inch LCD, four auxiliary busses and more. The AV-HS410 became available this month at a suggested list price of $12,990.

