Panasonic Connect Launches New Cameras, Expands NDI Support

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic Connect has announced the new AK-UCX100 4K studio camera and two new 4K multi-purpose cameras. In addition, the company said it will extend NDI support to its lineup of 4K integrated cameras including the AW-UE40, AW-UE50, AW-HE145 and AW-UE150 in addition to its Memory Card Camera Recorder, the AG-CX350.

Panasonic Connect said that the AK-UCX100 is designed for live events and gives event professionals the flexibility to capture engaging, high-quality content in these dynamic environments.

Capturing clear, high-quality content in live event environments can pose challenges with shifting lighting conditions and dynamic backgrounds. The AK-UCX100 supports strong image quality right out of the box. The new imager offers high sensitivity and dynamic range, easily adapting to both a darkened auditorium and venues with dazzling lighting effects. Its colorimetry has also been optimized to account for any new challenges with LED lighting and large display walls while the camera's HD low-pass filter helps manage the effect of moiré in LED walls. This allows venues to easily create the same experience for fans whether they are in-person or tuning in from home.

With improved resolution and 4K capabilities, the AK-UCX100 achieves a resolution of 2000 TV lines both horizontally and vertically, capturing detailed, ultra-high-definition images of the subject from any angle. Plus, the wide dynamic range and color gamut of HLG/BT.2020 lets content creators capture colorful, immersive stage performances for the most advanced display technologies.

When producing content in a traditional studio with a CCU, the camera pairs with Panasonic’s recently released AK-UCU700 Series Camera Control Unit , which provides all traditional points of connectivity. The UCX100 can easily pair with any Panasonic camera, including the AK-UE160 PTZ camera , to ensure consistent, cohesive production quality.

The camera will become available in December 2024 and will be on display at NAB NY (October 9-10).

More information is available here .

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Panasonic connect also announced two new 4K multi-purpose cameras to improve workflows and bring creativity to any production site, enabling high-quality video production regardless of industry. The AW-UB50 and AW-UB10, available in early 2025, are compact, box-style cameras equipped with large-format sensors to meet the demands of broadcast and live entertainment with exceptional image quality and expressive detail. With Panasonic’s remote camera system, AW-UB50 and AW-UB10 will be able to remotely facilitate the workflow of video production. These multi-purpose cameras will enable the expansion of high-quality video production into markets such as education and corporate environments.

For the new cameras, Panasonic leveraged its proven Dual Native ISO and high dynamic range technologies—featuring up to 14+ stops of V-Log on the AW-UB50 and 13 stops of V-LogL on the AW-UB10—from its cinema-grade Varicam and EVA1 cameras, bringing cinema-quality shooting to a compact, versatile form factor ideal for remote scenarios. These cameras offer high-quality video production and expand creative possibilities across various industries. Key features include:

High-quality image expression no matter the industry or production site: The AW-UB50 uses a full-size MOS sensor with 24.2M effective pixels, while the AW-UB10 uses a 4/3-type 10.3M effective pixel MOS sensor, achieving diverse, high-quality image expression with excellent color reproduction and resolution across sensor formats. Both models are also compatible with the photo style of the AW-UE160 4K integrated camera, ensuring seamless color matching in mixed operations.

Simplified workflows: Designed with usability in mind, both cameras boast a compact body under 10 cm in height, width, and depth (excluding the lens), and are packed with features that make them highly versatile. This includes dual SD card slots, real-time recognition AF for automatic subject focus, and a variety of input/output interfaces such as 3G-SDI OUT, HDMI Type A, LAN terminal, TC IN/OUT, GENLOCK IN, USB Type-C, Φ3.5 MIC terminal, and a headphone terminal. The LAN terminal supports PoE+ for easy installation with minimal cabling. Future updates will introduce IP transmission standards like NDI® HX2, RTMPS, and SRT, as well as AI tracking technology and automatic framing functions, further simplifying remote shooting in networked environments.

Excellent expandability: The AW-UB50 and AW-UB10 are highly expandable, seamlessly integrating with third-party robotic remote head and Panasonic controllers. Not only does this expand creative freedom, but the resulting portability and ease of installation make them adaptable to a wide range of video production scenarios. With upcoming software updates, the inclusion of advanced AI-driven features will further enhance their functionality, expanding creative possibilities and making high-quality video production more accessible across industries.

The cameras are compatible with Panasonic’s Studio cameras, PTZ cameras, and software such as Media Production Suite, supporting multi-camera setups with remote cameras. The AW-UB50 and AW-UB10 are ideal for event filming, educational content creation, and corporate video production, offering high-quality video, enhanced creativity, and streamlined workflows. The AW-UB10 will begin shipping early 2025 and the AW-UB50 will begin shipping Spring of 2025. To learn more, visit https://connect.na.panasonic.com/av/video/multi-purpose-camera/aw-ub50-ub10 .

In addition, Panasonic Connect North America announced that it will extend NDI support to its lineup of 4K integrated cameras including the AW-UE40, AW-UE50, AW-HE145 and AW-UE150 in addition to its Memory Card Camera Recorder, the AG-CX350. The NDI upgrades, which previously required a paid license from Vizrt NDI AB, will be made available via a free firmware update between December 2024 and April 2025. After this period, the models will ship with ready-to-go NDI capabilities*1.

“Our collaboration with Panasonic marks a significant milestone in the expansion of the NDI ecosystem,” said Daniel Nergard, president of NDI. “By making NDI a standard feature across a wide range of products, Panasonic enables thousands of users to benefit from the seamless integration and powerful flexibility that IP video production offers. We are excited to see Panasonic leading this change and look forward to the innovative solutions that will emerge as a result of this enhanced accessibility.”

NDI, an open standard for connecting video equipment over IP networks, will enable devices to build systems in standard gigabit IP networks, simplifying the transition of video production workflows to IP environments. As a result of this upgrade, more devices can access NDI-enabled systems on the network, such as switchers, cameras, and media servers. This allows video production crews to seamlessly create and distribute a diverse array of content to their audiences. Additionally, Panasonic’s NDI-enabled PTZ cameras support Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) control and audio/video transmission via a single Ethernet cable, significantly enhancing the ease of installation and reducing cabling costs.

Panasonic’s lineup of NDI-supported products includes:

PTZ Cameras such as the AW-UE160 , AW-UE100 and AW-UE80

, and Studio Cameras such as the AK-UCX100*2,

4K Multipurpose Cameras such as the AW-UB50*3 and AW-UB10*3

Compact Switchers such as the AV-HSW10 and AV-UHS500 *4

and AV-UHS500 *4 KAIROS IT/IP platform and Video Mixer plug-in for Media Production Suite