Panasonic announces October delivery of AG-AC8PJ camcorder

Panasonic has announced delivery and pricing for the AG-AC8PJ, an AVCCAM shoulder-mount camcorder with 1080p recording capabilities. The AC8PJ will ship this month with a suggested list price of $1450.

The AG-AC8PJ is well suited for shooting weddings, business conferences, documentaries, sporting events (including 720p at 8Mb/s, optimal for use with leading coaching analysis systems), exhibits and government activities.

The camcorder’s advanced functionality includes a wide-angle 28mm/F1.8 lens that allows the operator to fit more people and background into the frame, especially useful in narrow spaces. A 21X optical/50x super-high resolution zoom facilitates shooting scenes that are difficult to access. Intelligent auto (iA) resolution technology enables acquisition at high zoom rates while preserving the image resolution.

A 1/4.5in-type high-sensitivity sensor ensures bright and sharp images even in the most dimly lit scenes.

With dual SD card slots and the capability to record on both cards simultaneously. The AC8PJ offers a wide range of recording models including: 1080/60p [Max. 28Mb/s/VBR], (1920x1080/60p); PH [Max. 24Mb/s/VBR], (1920x1080/60i); HA [Ave. 17Mb/s/VBR], (1920x1080/60i); HG [Ave. 13Mb/s/VBR], (1920x1080/60i); HE [Ave. 5Mb/s/VBR], (1440x1080/60i); PM [Ave. 8Mbps/VBR], (1280x720/60p); and SA [Ave. 9Mb/s/VBR], (720x480/60i).