Pacific Television Center Launches PacTV Pool New York



Los Angeles-based Pacific Television Center (PacTV) has launched PacTV Pool New York, a newsgathering service that uses an ftp file-based delivery system. The new service allows New York City-based reporters--equipped with a laptop and the appropriate editing software--to now upload their breaking news footage directly to PacTV Pool New York anywhere.



After making final edits, a field reporter can export the final content as a compressed MPEG-4 file. One minute of video footage can take less than five minutes to upload from hotspots or wireless cards. Files delivered to the PacTV FTP servers are then played in a continuous loop throughout the day via The Switch New York.



PacTV chose to use a simple naming convention for the files, allowing them to identify who uploaded the file, date and slug information. This allows PacTV to use this information for its automatic logging. It also allows the company to bill the reporter according to the files he uploaded.



Finally, by offering a file-based delivery system that is accessible via the Internet, footage can be used not only by television, but by other media outlets including newspapers that post video to its Web sites.



“We are thrilled to bring the PacTV Pool to the East Coast, giving New York City reporters the same convenience enjoyed by reporters in Los Angeles for years,” said Nick Castaneda, New York branch manager, Pacific Television Center. “By utilizing this technology, we are providing reporters with the ability to move their content faster and more easily to multiple broadcasters.”



