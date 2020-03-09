OTT Platforms Get Boost from Awards, Says Parks Associates

ADDISON, Texas—OTT platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV+ are finding that a trophy is more than just a nice thing to have on the mantle, but that it can also be a way to maintain subscriber numbers. This is an element covered in Parks Associates’ latest “OTT Video Market Tracker.”

The “OTT Video market Tracker” updates monthly on the latest trends and market activities in the OTT video space. The latest batch of research finds that awards—like the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Emmys, etc.—benefit OTT services, particularly at launch.

“Awards recognition brings legitimacy to the original content in a streaming service and can be a significant boost especially in the early days after its launch,” said Steve Nason, research director, Parks Associates. “Such recognition certainly helped Netflix when the company first ventured into original content.”

(Image credit: Parks Associates)

Parks Associates found that 64% of Netflix subscribers feel it would be difficult to give up the service—47% feel it would be very difficult—which was the highest when compared to the other top OTT video services measured, including Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.