OptiTrack makes motion capture affordable

NaturalPoint’s OptiTrack division, based in Corvallis, OR, has released a high-performance motion-capture camera, the S250e, which provides speed and precision in a compact form factor. Housed in a compact aluminum and soft-touch polycarbonate case, the S250e offers 250fps image capture, SVGA resolution, expansive field of view, onboard image processing, software-controlled IR filter switching and a range of advanced M12 lenses.

First demonstrated at this year’s SIGGRAPH 2010 conference, the S250e is designed to support a variety of sports training and analysis applications.