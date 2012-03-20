OptiTrack introduces Flex 13 motion capture camera

OptiTrack has introduced the Flex 13, a megapixel motion capture camera.

The Flex 13 camera offers 1.3 million pixels of resolution, a 120fps sample rate and a 56-degree field of view.

The combination of an expansive field of view and 1.3-megapixel sensor resolution enables the Flex 13 to track complex, multiple-actor scenes with an exceptional volume-to-setup ratio. When deployed with the stock 56-degree lens in a standard 20ft x 20ft arrangement, the camera can attain a large active capture area.

Features include on-camera image processing for efficient system scaling; grayscale scene video with on-camera MJPEG compression; user-changeable 5.5mm (56-degree) and 8mm (42-degree) M12 lenses; unobtrusive 850nm infrared illumination; and infrared and visible-spectrum filtering options.