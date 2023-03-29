OpenAI Whisper Integrated Into nxtedition’s Production Platform
The integration allows users to seamlessly interact with artificial intelligence applications
LAS VEGAS—The microservices-based production tech provider nxtedition has announced that it has successfully integrated OpenAI Whisper, a cutting-edge speech-to-text artificial intelligence, into its standard platform and that the company will be showing the integration at the 2023 NAB Show.
"The real significance of this integration is that we have incorporated all the necessary hooks for OpenAI applications into our software stack,” explained Adam Leah, creative director at nxtedition. “We are continuously developing innovative ways for our users to integrate artificial intelligence and machine learning services into our hardware and user environment, which they already appreciate. We're always seeking ways to reduce unnecessary steps and clicks in workflows."
Through the user-friendly nxtedition interface, OpenAI can transcribe and translate content in real-time as needed, utilising either nxtedition’s private cloud hardware or public cloud-based infrastructure.
The AI applications to enhance productivity include new methods for creating and maintaining metadata, such as transcribing audio from ingested content and news stories, which is then indexed and can be found using nxtedition's intelligent search engine. OpenAI Whisper can process not only new videos but also the entire news archive, making it a cost-effective and powerful research facility, nxtedition reported.
In traditional newsroom settings, the use of AI is often inefficient, requiring transcoding video to audio, sending requests to third-party software in the cloud. In contrast, nextedition users can transcribe the original content as it comes in, bypassing the need for time-consuming transcoding and proxy transfers. This approach not only boosts indexing for search results but also generates subtitles, resulting in significant productivity gains, the company said.
The OpenAI Whisper integration will be included in the next release of nxtedition's core software and hardware and will be showcased at NAB 2023 (booth C1819, Las Vegas Convention Center, 16-19 April). For more information on all nxtedition products and services, visit nxtedition.com.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.