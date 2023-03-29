OpenAI Whisper Integrated Into nxtedition’s Production Platform

LAS VEGAS—The microservices-based production tech provider nxtedition has announced that it has successfully integrated OpenAI Whisper, a cutting-edge speech-to-text artificial intelligence, into its standard platform and that the company will be showing the integration at the 2023 NAB Show .

"The real significance of this integration is that we have incorporated all the necessary hooks for OpenAI applications into our software stack,” explained Adam Leah, creative director at nxtedition. “We are continuously developing innovative ways for our users to integrate artificial intelligence and machine learning services into our hardware and user environment, which they already appreciate. We're always seeking ways to reduce unnecessary steps and clicks in workflows."

Through the user-friendly nxtedition interface, OpenAI can transcribe and translate content in real-time as needed, utilising either nxtedition’s private cloud hardware or public cloud-based infrastructure.

The AI applications to enhance productivity include new methods for creating and maintaining metadata, such as transcribing audio from ingested content and news stories, which is then indexed and can be found using nxtedition's intelligent search engine. OpenAI Whisper can process not only new videos but also the entire news archive, making it a cost-effective and powerful research facility, nxtedition reported.

In traditional newsroom settings, the use of AI is often inefficient, requiring transcoding video to audio, sending requests to third-party software in the cloud. In contrast, nextedition users can transcribe the original content as it comes in, bypassing the need for time-consuming transcoding and proxy transfers. This approach not only boosts indexing for search results but also generates subtitles, resulting in significant productivity gains, the company said.