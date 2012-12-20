Online Advertising Reached a Record $9.26 Billion in 3Q12

NEW YORK -- Internet ad revenues in the U.S. reached $9.26 billion in the third quarter, the most on record, according to a report from the Interactive Advertising Bureau and PwC U.S. They reported an increase of 18 percent over the same period a year prior, and 6 percent over the immediately preceding three months.



Bureau President/CEO Randall Rothenberg called the numbers indicative of “historic investments in interactive.” Another organization official said Internet ad revenue has seen sustained growth despite economic headwinds, “a testament to the value marketers get from using digital media.” IAB provided the accompanying chart below showing quarterly ad revenue since 1999; dollar figures are rounded.

