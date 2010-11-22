OMVC welcomes Mobile Content Venture plans to upgrade stations for mobile video delivery

The Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC) expressed its support Nov. 19 for an announcement earlier in the day by a joint venture of 12 major broadcasters, called the Mobile Content Venture (MCV), that they will upgrade TV stations in 20 DMAs to deliver live video to portable devices. The Mobile Content Venture plans call for stations to deliver mobile video service in markets representing more than 40 percent of the U.S. population by late next year.

“MCV's plans clearly show their intent to initiate mobile DTV service in markets throughout the country. After years of refining the mobile DTV standard, perfecting the technological aspects of the service and learning what consumers want to see on mobile DTV, the industry is ready to provide the a true mobile DTV service,” said OMVC executive director Anne Schelle in a press announcement responding to the MCV plans.

The new joint venture plans call for mobile DTV coverage by the end of 2011 in New York; Los Angeles; Chicago; Philadelphia; San Francisco; Dallas; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; Houston; Detroit; Tampa, FL; Phoenix; Minneapolis; Orlando, FL; Portland, OR; Cincinnati; Greenville, SC; West Palm Beach, FL; Birmingham, AL; and Knoxville, TN.

MCV members include Fox, ION Television, NBC and Pearl Mobile DTV. Pearl members include Belo, Cox Media Group, E.W. Scripps, Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst Television, Media General, Meredith, Post-Newsweek Stations and Raycom Media.

In announcing the MCV’s plans, Erik Moreno, co-general manager of the new joint venture, said the group welcomes the chance “to work with Fox and NBC affiliates, as well as additional broadcasters, in rolling out many more markets.”

The MCV announcement was “a significant step” in providing viewers with the TV content they have said they want to watch on the go, Schelle said.