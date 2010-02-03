Omneon to provide media storage platform for NBC Winter Games coverage

Omneon will provide storage, processing and a high-speed content distribution platform to support NBC's live HD production workflow and to streamline delivery of all Internet and VOD content during the network's coverage of the XXI Olympic Winter Games.

An Omneon MediaGrid active storage system at the NBC Highlights Factory in Vancouver will be integrated with the EVS XT[2] production server to enable access to high volumes of HD media in live and near-live broadcast production. MediaGrid also will leverage Omneon ProXchange to transcode edited content for rapid delivery via the Omneon ProCast CDN to NBC's "30 Rock" facilities, where a second MediaGrid system will be the media access point serving all of NBC's new media delivery outlets.

Throughout the Vancouver Winter Games, the EVS XT[2] production server, along with the IPDirector suite, including the IPEdit on-the-fly editing solution, will be used for HD live and near-live ingest, production and playout.

ProXchange will transcode finished clips and packages into Sony XDCAM HD422-compatible 50Mb long-GOP files at faster-than-real-time speeds for onward transport over a dedicated AT&T OC-12 circuit to the 36TB MediaGrid system in New York.