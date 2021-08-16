Olympics: Viewing Hours up 7X on YouTube

SAN BRUNO, Calif.—While broadcast TV viewing of the Olympics dipped to record lows in the U.S., YouTube is reporting record global steaming, with 190 million daily average views and more than 200 million hours of Olympic Games content watched on YouTube.

That is seven times the hours viewed during Rio 2016, the service reported in a blog.

The average daily views of more than 190 million was five times more than the average daily views of Olympic Games content on YouTube during Rio 2016.

During the two weeks of Olympic coverage, the Olympic YouTube Channel alone grew from 6 million subscribers to 7.9 million subscribers.

“We worked with broadcasters around the world to deliver the most comprehensive viewing experience, including live streams of opening and closing ceremonies, clips of memorable moments, highlights of all the action across the 33 Olympic sports, and athlete content straight from Tokyo,” the blog said.