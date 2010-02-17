Olympics: Verizon FiOS Intros MSNBC HD



Olympics fans have one more HD option for viewing the ongoing games in Vancouver as part of the NBC Universal family of networks. Verizon has decided to add MSNBC HD to its current FiOS (fiber optic) line-up of services (ch. 603). This brings its total HD packages (basic HD and proprietary) to about 140 channels.



The NBCU's news-and-talk cable channel that focuses primarily on politics fired up its HD stream last summer, although it's not yet available in several medium, large and major markets served by Comcast, Cox Cable, Time Warner, and other cablers.



Verizon, which has always touted its fiber optic HD video/audio as superior in technical quality to typical cable high-definition, in announcing its MSNBC HD launch, said that "delivering the content our customers want in high definition has always been a priority…" MSNBC is currently part of the half-dozen NBCU networks offering total HD coverage of the Olympics, which run through Sunday evening, Feb. 28, although, as usual, NBCU's primary games coverage runs on its broadcast network.



Verizon said its FiOS service currently offers more than 560 digital channels, which include 138 in HD. Some 18,000 VOD titles in both HD and SD also are offered on a monthly basis.



