Olympics: Telemundo Deportes Unveils New VR Set

MIAMI—As part of its extensive Olympics coverage, Telemundo Deportes has unveiled its first multi-camera virtual reality set and a fully revamped sports studio.

“We are proud of the work our production and operations teams have done to embrace technology with the new VR set,” said Eli Velazquez, executive vice president of sports content for Telemundo Deportes. “We continue to leverage Telemundo Center’s resources in our coverage of big live events like the Olympics to complement the onsite production, delivering audiences the highest quality viewing experience.”

The Tokyo Olympics VR studio was fully developed in-house by Telemundo’s virtual production services (VPS) team.

It features three cameras, augmented reality capabilities, live graphics and custom interfaces to help the production team to go on air.

The set also offers a unique innovation in the way the directors and cameras work on the virtual sets. Instead of moving the cameras, the technology allows the team to rotate the virtual set. This allows them to be more efficient with the green screen and to get all the same angles they would be able to use if it was a regular studio set.

In addition, Telemundo Deportes’ main set has been fully revamped with Tokyo Olympics themed elements including lighting, graphics, and the augmented reality capabilities. The AR graphics will be shown as a Parallax effect into the big LED wall. All this new technology has been integrated with the regular Sports Graphics workflow.

In Tokyo, Telemundo Deportes’ live coverage originates from a standing position featuring views of Tokyo’s iconic Olympic stadium that will serve as the home of the opening and closing ceremonies. In addition, select soccer matches are being called from stadiums across Japan for both the men and women’s soccer tournaments.

Close to 250 Telemundo personnel from production, technical and operations teams are working in Tokyo and Telemundo Center to provide coverage of the games.

Ana Jurka and Miguel Gurwitz are anchoring coverage from Tokyo. Also from Japan, Andres Cantor and Manuel Sol are calling select soccer matches from Japan, joined by a crew reporting live from the venues. There are also three additional production crews across the host city.

In addition, more than 25 on-air talent, experts and Olympians will be covering all angles of the Tokyo Olympics live from Telemundo Center. The team will be led by Telemundo Deportes’ host of “Boxeo Telemundo” and “TYM,” Karim Mendiburu and Jessica Carrillo from “Al Rojo Vivo” who will anchor Telemundo’s recap show.

Universo’s live coverage will be anchored by journalist Diana Rincon while the soccer competitions will be led by the commentary and analysis of Telemundo Deportes’ legendary Mexican goal scorer Carlos Hermosillo and commentators Copan Alvarez, Sammy Sadovnik and Eduardo Biscayart.