Olympics: Streaming Is Up 279% Over 2018

TOKYO—While the traditional TV viewership in the U.S. for the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics was the lowest in decades, new data from Conviva suggests that global streaming and social media activity saw notable gains.

Conviva found that streaming activity spiked at 279% over the 2018 opening ceremony.

The growth in time spent streaming this year’s opening ceremonies as compared to 2018’s opening ceremony was also accompanied by impressive quality gains (35% fewer start failures, 7% less buffering, and 1% higher bitrate than average), Conviva reported.

Surprisingly, smaller screens led the way in streaming usage, with mobile phones and desktops each capturing 27% of streaming viewing time during the Opening Ceremony, whereas Connected TV devices captured 23%.

Social engagements were up 970% for national Olympics accounts and total engagements skyrocketed during the opening week as official Olympics national accounts posted significantly more content.

Team USA tallied nearly 7.3 million followers as of the opening ceremony, more than double the next closest organization, Conviva reported.

The streaming data for the report was collected from Conviva’s proprietary sensor technology currently embedded in 3.3 billion streaming video applications that analyze nearly two trillion real-time transactions per day.