Olympics Programming to be Controlled Remotely

Euphonix System 5-B at Westlake Village Studios, Westlake, CA

Universal Sports Network, a partnership between NBC Sports and InterMedia Partners, will be handling coverage of the upcoming 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver via numerous remote production sites.



Utilizing cutting-edge technology from Euphonix, including high-performance digital routers, Universal Sports Network's workflow will be shared between their Westlake Village Studios facility in California and two production sites in Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia.



Westlake Village Studios is one of the most advanced independent HD production centers in the United States, and will act as the central production and broadcast facility to assist production of the five, one-hour shows each day.



Technology from digital audio console and recording equipment manufacturer Euphonix played a key role in Universal Sports Networks' workflow. At the center of it all is the Euphonix System 5-B, a 106-channel digital audio mixing system connected to a Euphonix Studio Hub digital router, providing connectivity to the rest of Westlake's resources including a production control room, a second full-featured video and audio production suite, seven post production/editorial rooms and two voice-over booths.



