Olympics: CBC Saw Record Digital Audiences

TORONTO—The Canadian public broadcaster CBC is reporting record digital audiences for its coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, with Canadians streaming 37 million video views on CBC digital platforms during the Tokyo games, up 62 percent over PyeongChang 2018.

The network also reported that 28 million television viewers - 74 percent of all Canadians - tuned in for CBC/Radio-Canada’s coverage of Tokyo 2020, with CBC ranking as the most-watched network in Canada for 17 consecutive days, delivering a 21.4 percent audience share

“With so much uncertainty in the lead up to Tokyo 2020, it’s been incredible to see Canadians rally around the Games and the athletes, and gravitate to CBC’s coverage across all of our platforms and at all hours,” said Chris Wilson, executive director, Sports and Olympics, CBC. “Whether watching online, through apps, social media or on television, millions of viewers across the country tuned in and engaged with CBC’s coverage each day, demonstrating the continued relevance of the Olympic Games. We couldn’t be more proud to share the stories of these athletes with Canadians, and bring them every moment of importance from the world’s biggest stage. We look forward to continuing our coverage with the Paralympic Games beginning August 24, and doing it all again in six months from Beijing.”

The CBC also reported that live views made up 61 percent of all video views, highlighting the increasing popularity of live streaming on CBC digital platforms, and Connected TVs accounted for about 68 percent of the total time spent streaming Tokyo 2020 content on CBC Gem.

In total, Canadians consumed nearly 17 million hours of digital Olympic content on CBC digital platforms, with time spent reaching the highest one-day total on record for CBC on Friday, August 6, the day of the women’s soccer gold medal game.