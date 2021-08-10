Olympics: CBC Saw Record Digital Audiences
Canadians racked up 37 million video views on CBC digital platforms during the games
TORONTO—The Canadian public broadcaster CBC is reporting record digital audiences for its coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, with Canadians streaming 37 million video views on CBC digital platforms during the Tokyo games, up 62 percent over PyeongChang 2018.
The network also reported that 28 million television viewers - 74 percent of all Canadians - tuned in for CBC/Radio-Canada’s coverage of Tokyo 2020, with CBC ranking as the most-watched network in Canada for 17 consecutive days, delivering a 21.4 percent audience share
“With so much uncertainty in the lead up to Tokyo 2020, it’s been incredible to see Canadians rally around the Games and the athletes, and gravitate to CBC’s coverage across all of our platforms and at all hours,” said Chris Wilson, executive director, Sports and Olympics, CBC. “Whether watching online, through apps, social media or on television, millions of viewers across the country tuned in and engaged with CBC’s coverage each day, demonstrating the continued relevance of the Olympic Games. We couldn’t be more proud to share the stories of these athletes with Canadians, and bring them every moment of importance from the world’s biggest stage. We look forward to continuing our coverage with the Paralympic Games beginning August 24, and doing it all again in six months from Beijing.”
The CBC also reported that live views made up 61 percent of all video views, highlighting the increasing popularity of live streaming on CBC digital platforms, and Connected TVs accounted for about 68 percent of the total time spent streaming Tokyo 2020 content on CBC Gem.
In total, Canadians consumed nearly 17 million hours of digital Olympic content on CBC digital platforms, with time spent reaching the highest one-day total on record for CBC on Friday, August 6, the day of the women’s soccer gold medal game.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.