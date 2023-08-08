Olympic Broadcasting Services Aims to Give Paris 2024 Big Screen Feel with Cinematic Lenses

Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) has revealed some of its plans to bring next year’s Summer Olympics to TV screens around the world.

Media Rights-Holders (MRHs) from around the world gathered in Paris last week to attend the second World Broadcaster Meeting ahead of next year’s event, which takes place July 26-Aug. 11.

OBS revealed plans to provide more than 11,000 hours of content from the Games, including more athlete-centric coverage and behind-the-scenes material, pre-and post-competition.

The organization announced it will use cinematic lenses for the first time, with shallower depths of field to further bring the viewers into the heart of the action. OBS said it also intends to deploy technology to enhance storytelling with access to more data and provide more immersive solutions, including an increased number of multi-camera replay systems as well as dynamic graphics such as live pinning and biometrics data.

Attendees at the meeting were also told of OBS’s plans to support broadcast operations in and outside of Paris, along with a versatile suite of cloud-based tools enabling live signal distribution, and remote production.

OBS said technology has enabled it to achieve “more with less,” offering broadcasters smarter, more agile, and efficient solutions while drastically reducing physical space and power demands at the venues and the IBC.

Paris 2024’s IBC will be located in the existing Paris Le Bourget Exhibition Centre Halls 2B, 3, 4 & 5. The temporary overlay of the facility has begun, with the handover to OBS due to take place in January 2024 when the OBS fit out will begin. The first media rights holders are expected to start moving into the facility in May, with the centr due to become a 24/7 facility on June 26.

OBS CEO Yiannis Exarchos told attendees that “beyond the scale of the event, there is always an underlying desire among broadcasters for the Games to be different, innovative, creative, surprising, and exciting. The anticipation and enthusiasm for this approach are palpable, and I believe this is where Paris will truly shine and set new standards.

“We eagerly look forward to witnessing the outcomes of this creative vision, and I am optimistic that Paris 2024 will deliver in flying colors, surpassing expectations with its distinct and extraordinary approach.”

