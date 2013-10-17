OKNO-TV Buys Megahertz Broadcast Systems

OKNO-TV (UK), a leading broadcast systems integrator, has has acquired the assets of Megahertz Broadcast Systems, the UK-based systems integrator and mobile broadcast production specialist.

Megahertz was owned by Pixsel, formed out of the reorganization of Kit Digital.

The deal, which completed on October 14, 2013, will extend OKNO-TV’s portfolio to include mobile production vehicles, live production and RF while giving the company an established international presence.

“The acquisition of Megahertz gives us an immediate in-house capability, with a team of highly respected engineers and project managers that will help to facilitate the expansion of our portfolio to include production vehicles and RF capabilities and to extend our footprint globally,” said Jon Flay, managing director of OKNO-TV (UK). “We identified that sports and mobile applications were important markets and with Megahertz’s rich heritage in those arenas we are looking to further accelerate our growth internationally.”

Megahertz has an established international client base extending across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. The company recently designed and built a massive broadcast center at the London 2012 Olympic Park for BT Sports incorporating five production galleries, 20 edit suites, 8 voiceover suites as well as the master control and playout center. Additionally Megahertz has recently completed the turnkey systems integration on outside broadcast vehicles for Oman Television and Astro in Malaysia.