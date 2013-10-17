OKNO-TV acquires Megahertz Broadcast
Broadcast systems integrator OKNO-TV has acquired the assets of Megahertz Broadcast Systems, the UK-based systems integrator and mobile broadcast production specialist.
The deal, which closed Oct. 14, extends OKNO-TV’s portfolio to include mobile production vehicles, live production and RF while giving it an established international presence.
Megahertz has an established international client base extending across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.
