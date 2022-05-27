Oconsortium Tech Tour Van To Visit Detroit During ATSC Conference
By Phil Kurz published
The van will be at the Henry Ford Museum June 8 during the ATSC NexGen Broadcast Conference
NORTHRIDGE, Calif.—The Oconsortium today announced its technology tour will visit Detroit June 8 during the Advanced Television System Committee’s NextGen Broadcast Conference, June 7-9, and go live from The Henry Ford Museum.
The Oconsortium Technology Tour van will be equipped with a variety of cutting-edge technologies, including ATSC 3.0 transmission implementations from the vehicle courtesy of Sinclair Broadcast Group and ONE Media, the Oconsortium said.
The van, designed and integrated by Accelerated Media, will feature the latest cameras from Canon, LiveU video-over-IP and bonded internet access, RF measurement tools, including solutions from Televes, IP networking with Tata Communications, Aveco news production and master control automation, Vizrt Tricaster production switching system, Dejero internet gateways, iso-video IP feeds via Teradek wireless video transmitters and remote production innovations from Panasonic, it said.
The Oconsortium showcase also will feature Veterans TV’s Support Our Veterans initiative.
More information is available on the Oconsortium website (opens in new tab).
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.