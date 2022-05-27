Oconsortium Tech Tour Van To Visit Detroit During ATSC Conference

NORTHRIDGE, Calif.—The Oconsortium today announced its technology tour will visit Detroit June 8 during the Advanced Television System Committee’s NextGen Broadcast Conference, June 7-9, and go live from The Henry Ford Museum.

The Oconsortium Technology Tour van will be equipped with a variety of cutting-edge technologies, including ATSC 3.0 transmission implementations from the vehicle courtesy of Sinclair Broadcast Group and ONE Media, the Oconsortium said.

The van, designed and integrated by Accelerated Media, will feature the latest cameras from Canon, LiveU video-over-IP and bonded internet access, RF measurement tools, including solutions from Televes, IP networking with Tata Communications, Aveco news production and master control automation, Vizrt Tricaster production switching system, Dejero internet gateways, iso-video IP feeds via Teradek wireless video transmitters and remote production innovations from Panasonic, it said.

The Oconsortium showcase also will feature Veterans TV’s Support Our Veterans initiative.

More information is available on the Oconsortium website (opens in new tab).