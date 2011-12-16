Objective coverage, technology propel new Indian HD news channel to No. 1

India's newest HD news channel, Puthiya Thalaimurai, which launched in August has climbed to the top of its market, according to AC Nielsen.

The independent news channel has built its following in in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu by offering viewers objective coverage of news, said news director S. Srinivasan. The channel strips political bias or opinion from its coverage, which has great appeal to viewers, Srinivasan added.

"Before we launched back in August, there were other stations in Tamil Nadu providing news, so we had to ensure we had a competitive edge which would establish us quickly and maintain a leading position in the market," he said. "Puthiya Thalaimurai is unique in providing live, back-to-back news which is reporter-led and maintains a free editorial policy."

With a 2011 launch, it was inconceivable to be broadcasting in anything other than full HD and with a live website full of fresh video content, he added.

The station's newsroom relies on a combination of technology for news production, include the Quantel Enterprise sQ system, AP's ENPS and Omnibus automation. Together the systems offer a fast turnaround of live events. The Quantel system, based on a single sQ 400 server delivers content 24/7 in full HD to the television audience as well as to the station's website.