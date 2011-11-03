Obama nominates Pai, Rosenworcel as next FCC commissioners

President Barack Obama announced Oct. 31 the nomination of Ajit VaradaraJ Pai and Jessica Rosenworcel to join the FCC as its next two commissioners.

The pair will fill the vacancy created on the five-member panel by the departure of Meredith Attwell-Baker, who joined Comcast as senior vice president of governmental affairs for NBC Universal, and the seat that will be left empty when Michael Copps leaves the FCC at the end of his second term by year’s end.

"In nominating Jessica Rosenworcel and Ajit Pai as FCC Commissioners, President Obama made two outstanding choices for the Commission and for the American people,” said FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski. “Given their talent, leadership and expertise in our space, they would both play an invaluable role at the FCC."

Pai is a partner in the Litigation Department of Jenner & Block, a national law firm with offices in Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. Before joining the firm, Pai worked in the FCC Office of the General Counsel where he served as deputy general counsel, associate general counsel, and special advisor to the general counsel.

Rosenworcel currently is the senior communications counsel for the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. She has worked for Senator Jay Rockefeller (D-WV) IV since 2009, and previously for Senator Daniel Inouye (D-HI) from 2007 to 2008. Before joining the committee, she worked at the FCC from 1999 to 2007.