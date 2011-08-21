NY Post Production Conference annouced

Future Media Concepts (FMC) announced that it will host the New York Post Production Conference Oct. 11-13 at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City. The conference will feature dozens of expert training sessions for video, TV, film and new media professionals.

Attendees will get three full days of training in multiple tracks, including editing with AppleFinal Cut Studioand Final Cut ProX, editing on Avid Media Composer, using AdobePremierePro, designing graphics and visual effects, and sessions on video production techniques and compression. There will also be prep classes and exams for Avid Media Composer and Final Cut certifications. All sessions will be taught by industry-renowned experts and certified instructors.

Speakers at the conference will include industry giant Douglas Spotted Eagle, a Grammyand EmmyAward-winning producer, trainer, and author Jeff Greenberg, principal instructor at FMC; Rich Harrington, CEO and founder of RHED Pixel, Inc.; and Abba Shapiro, writer/producer/director for Shapiro Video and Multimedia.

This year's conference has been scheduled in conjunction with the Content & Communications World conference and exhibition, which will take place at the Javits Center the same week. Attendees will be able to browse hundreds of exhibits at the trade show.