Numéro 23 selects Cognacq-Jay Image for HD channel playout
Numéro 23, a new HD channel will launch Dec. 12, 2012, with playout operations being done by Cognacq-Jay Image, a TDF Media services company.
Cognacq-Jay Image has deployed a robust infrastructure capable of achieving a high level of service. The platform designed to broadcast Numéro 23 in HD involves:
- broadcast servers using XDCAM HD 50
- dynamic branding
- multilingual automated audio management (French, international and audio description)
- 100 percent tapeless management
- full redundancy in 1+1
- channel control and supervision 24/7 by an operator and automated alarms
- encoding and provisioning of the live feeds for the ISP and IPTV distribution.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox