Numéro 23 selects Cognacq-Jay Image for HD channel playout

Numéro 23, a new HD channel will launch Dec. 12, 2012, with playout operations being done by Cognacq-Jay Image, a TDF Media services company.

Cognacq-Jay Image has deployed a robust infrastructure capable of achieving a high level of service. The platform designed to broadcast Numéro 23 in HD involves:

  • broadcast servers using XDCAM HD 50
  • dynamic branding
  • multilingual automated audio management (French, international and audio description)
  • 100 percent tapeless management
  • full redundancy in 1+1
  • channel control and supervision 24/7 by an operator and automated alarms
  • encoding and provisioning of the live feeds for the ISP and IPTV distribution.