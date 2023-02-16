Number of 2023 NAB Show Exhibitors Surpasses 1,000

WASHINGTON—NAB says exhibitor count for the 2023 NAB Show, April 15–19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, has surpassed 1,000, including 140+ first-time exhibitors.

Exhibit space is expected to occupy more than 575,000 net square feet, organized by distinct destinations throughout the LVCC’s North, Central and West halls. Focused on four main verticals associated with the content lifecycle, the destinations and some participating companies include:

Create (North and Central Halls): Adobe Systems, ARRI, Blackmagic Design, Canon, Chyron, Comrex, FOR-A, Grass Valley, Riedel Communications, Ross Video, Sony Electronics and Wheatstone Corporation.

Connect (West Hall): AJA, AT&T, Bitcentral, Harmonic, Intelstat, LTN Global, Nautel, Sencore, Verimatrix, Verizon, Vislink, VizRT and Xperi.

Capitalize (West Hall): Dell, ENCO Systems, Evertz, Planar, RCS and WideOrbit.

Intelligent Content (West Hall): Amagi, Amazon Web Services, MediaKind, Microsoft, Telestream and Veritone.

"Companies, large and small, are turning out en masse to exhibit at NAB Show, including more than a few that skipped last year's show," said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president and managing director of Global Connections and Events. "Exhibit sales are already nearly 20 percent ahead of where we ended up in 2022. This is a testament to the power of trade shows to unite the industry, create connections and generate commerce. We are thrilled to see the tremendous momentum established at the 2022 event translating to healthy growth, excitement and what promises to be an incredible showing of the latest and greatest tech and some of the most influential companies on the planet."

Other NAB Show floor destinations (opens in new tab) focus on specific themes and innovations and include:

The ATSC 3.0 Pavilion will showcase deployments, consumer products and services, and the opportunity for broadcasters as ATSC 3.0 continues its expansion across the U.S. and the world.

CineCentral is a learning lab for Hollywood’s cinematic trends and techniques. Attendees can explore CineLive – the burgeoning cross section of cinematic tools and multicams used to further viewer experiences in live, sports and broadcast programming, in addition to traditional cinematic storytelling techniques.

Futures Park is dedicated to presentation of today’s edge-of-the-art media technologies from research and development facilities around the world. The PILOT booth will showcase an Android Automotive Broadcast Radio Interface as well as ATSC 3.0 technologies including broadcast applications running on commercially available NextGen TV sets.

The Streaming Experience is the largest showcase of its kind with demos of more than 50 streaming video platforms and devices. From smart TVs and streaming boxes to game consoles, attendees can test OTT services side-by-side and get their questions answered.

NAB Show will also feature new Experiential Zones in each exhibit hall – starting and check-in points where attendees can gain valuable insight into broader industry trends. Designed around themes of inspiration, innovation and implementation, Experiential Zones will offer a variety of activities, from free learning sessions to hands-on demos to unique networking opportunities, to prepare attendees before they dive into various exhibits on the show floor.

NAB Show is collaborating with StoryTech to launch three unique attendees tour (opens in new tab) experiences. Tours explore three central themes: managing data, innovation in virtual production and the evolution of video. Group and individual tours are offered Sunday, April 16 through Tuesday, April 18 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Register for the 2023 NAB Show here.