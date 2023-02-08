NUGEN Audio Unveils Jotter, Plans NAB Show Demo

LEEDS, U.K.—NUGEN Audio has unveiled Jotter, a notetaking and collaboration software solution that offers timecode-linked annotation to enable engineers and mixers to collaborate and share the creative process with clients anywhere in the world. The company will feature Jotter at the 2023 NAB Show (opens in new tab), April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

“In audio, it’s easy to become lost in the ideas you have for editing, timing and automation,” said NUGEN Audio product specialist Freddy Vinehill-Cliffe. “With Jotter, you can stay organized with notes and to-do lists. Whether a client is hoping to share with you the exact point in a mix where they’d like to make a change, or you’d simply like to keep your workflow more organized, Jotter can help.”

Jotter was initially offered as a stealth product to NUGEN subscribers responding to the company’s annual survey. It is already being used. Jotter is available as a fully licensed plug-in for integration into Pro Tools and as a free standalone with the same management tools for clients and collaborators. A CSV report with notes from each session also can be downloaded and shared, the company said.

Collaborative tools include the ability for a client to load the latest mix of a song into the standalone Jotter app, add notes throughout the file, export the notes and send them to a mixing engineer. The engineer can then import the file into Jotter and see the client’s feedback, locked to the exact positon on the timeline, it said.

These notes are accessible in Waveform or List view and can be exported as a CSV for a more traditional approach. A user can rely on the Waveform view to zoom in or out on the audio track to add, find, delete or move individual notes. The List view enables users to click on a timecode note to jump to that positon in the waveform and toggle a checklist to help track completed changes, it said.

