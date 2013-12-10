NTT Communications to Launch Arcstar Universal One for Creating Virtual Networks With SDNs

TOKYO — NTT Communications Corp. announced the planned March 2014 launch of Arcstar Universal One Virtual Option, which will allow users to create, use and control overlay networks on-demand via existing corporate networks or the Internet using software-defined network virtual technology.

Arcstar Universal One Virtual Option initially will be available in 21 countries, including Japan, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Germany and Australia, eventually expanding to 30 countries. Reservations will be accepted starting in March 2014.

One or more flexible, secure, low-cost, on-demand networks can be created simply by installing an application on a PC, smartphone or similar device, or by using an adapter. Since the user will remain in their existing network environment, there will be no need to change IP addresses.

Integrated management and operation of newly created virtual networks will be possible using the NTT Communications Business Portal, which greatly reduces the time to add or change network configurations. The portal, a free online site for NTT Com corporate users, was launched on Oct. 31.

Arcstar Universal One Virtual Option is said to cost less than half of what establishing a conventional dedicated gateway and reassigning IP addresses to connect a new network to a common server, and take about one-fifth of the time to configure. NTT said it based its estimates on integrating 100 loctions with two virtual private networks and overlapping IP addresses.

SDN architecture is used to define data flows in a network, enabling the customer to divide or integrate a network’s pooled resources regardless of its physical configuration. NTT Com said its original network virtualization technology securely encrypts communication on the overlay network. NTT Com also developed the controller function to freely connect to or disconnect from the network via the Business Portal.

The service application will be free to download and will cost JPY ¥250 per month to use. The dedicated adapter will cost JPY ¥15,000 and JPY ¥1,500 per month to use (prices exclude 5 percent consumption tax, which will change to 8 percent from April 1, 2014).