NPAW to Release New Version of App Analytics 2.0

BARCELONA, Spain—The video intelligence solutions provider NPAW has announced that it will be releasing an updated version for App Analytics and showcasing the new features at IBC 2024. With the new NPAW App Analytics, users can view app crashes and errors on all their streaming apps.

“The new App Analytics has vast AI-driven capabilities for identifying app and website crashes and errors, sign-up errors, login failures and UI problems,” explained NPAW’s head of Video Business Unit, Till Sudworth who is spearheading App Analytics for the company. “It also learns about the client’s apps. So it's able to spot anomalies and provide resolutions much faster, making their video services much more resilient.”

The updated application performance monitoring solution includes key features such as:

Highlight critical app errors and crashes

Blends app diagnostics data with the video analytics data

AI-powered comprehensive analysis

Spot website slow load times and page freezes

New dashboards detail ‘App Errors & Crashes’, Web Performance’, ‘Sign up & Login Errors’

Easy integration with the NPAW V7 Plugin

It also addresses common use cases facing streaming providers that affect the Application Quality of Experience (QoE):

Login/Sign-up QoE - diagnoses error rates and statistics for Signup, Login and TV Pair flows. Top errors and crashes preventing logins and signups.

Web/App QoE - detects issues with app loading, page loading, average time to interaction and more.

Api QoE - logs API / Backend anomalies for all pages/screens on the client apps.

Learn more at this year's IBC, September 13th -16th - RAI Amsterdam, Booth #G76 — Hall 5 .