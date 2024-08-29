NPAW to Release New Version of App Analytics 2.0
Combined with Video Analytics, the new App Analytics provides total QoE monitoring for streaming service providers
BARCELONA, Spain—The video intelligence solutions provider NPAW has announced that it will be releasing an updated version for App Analytics and showcasing the new features at IBC 2024. With the new NPAW App Analytics, users can view app crashes and errors on all their streaming apps.
“The new App Analytics has vast AI-driven capabilities for identifying app and website crashes and errors, sign-up errors, login failures and UI problems,” explained NPAW’s head of Video Business Unit, Till Sudworth who is spearheading App Analytics for the company. “It also learns about the client’s apps. So it's able to spot anomalies and provide resolutions much faster, making their video services much more resilient.”
The updated application performance monitoring solution includes key features such as:
- Highlight critical app errors and crashes
- Blends app diagnostics data with the video analytics data
- AI-powered comprehensive analysis
- Spot website slow load times and page freezes
- New dashboards detail ‘App Errors & Crashes’, Web Performance’, ‘Sign up & Login Errors’
- Easy integration with the NPAW V7 Plugin
It also addresses common use cases facing streaming providers that affect the Application Quality of Experience (QoE):
- Login/Sign-up QoE - diagnoses error rates and statistics for Signup, Login and TV Pair flows. Top errors and crashes preventing logins and signups.
- Web/App QoE - detects issues with app loading, page loading, average time to interaction and more.
- Api QoE - logs API / Backend anomalies for all pages/screens on the client apps.
Learn more at this year's IBC, September 13th -16th - RAI Amsterdam, Booth #G76 — Hall 5.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.